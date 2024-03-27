LIVE
      2K seems to affirm that BioShock 4 is still in the works

      Despite there being literally no official news about the game since its confirmation back in 2019.

      If you were under the impression that 2K isn't working on a new BioShock game that would be completely understandable, as ever since it was confirmed that a fourth installation in the series was in production back in 2019, there has been basically zero official new information about the game since. Sure, there have been rumours about its setting and the development engine it is being built on, even that it's stuck in development hell, but 2K has kept its mouth firmly shut through all this, begging the question of whether this game is still in development.

      Well, as yesterday was BioShock Infinite's 11th birthday, a fan took to X to ask 2K if a new BioShock game is actually still in the works, to which 2K simply replied with the chef emoji, seemingly suggesting that they are cooking something still.

      Granted, this doesn't really add any further information to the whole BioShock 4 point of conversation, but it is good to know that more BioShock is still on its way.

      Bioshock 4

