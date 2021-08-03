LIVE
2K plans to reveal a new game this month

This is according to its parent company's most recent earnings report.

Take-Two's recent earnings report was filled with many juicy new details. We learned that GTA 5 had sold an additional 5 million copies to make for a total of 150 million and that Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is still on track for an early 2022 release.

Here it was also detailed that 2K will be unveiling a brand-new project sometime this month. According to the report, the game will also launch some time this fiscal year, which, if you weren't aware, could be anywhere between now and March 31, 2022.

Of course, it's unclear what this project might be at this point, but it has been speculated that it could be the recently leaked turn-based Marvel game developed by Firaxis. Whatever it might be, the wait until it's revealed isn't a long one and it's a possibility that we could see it pop up at Gamescom later this month.

Thanks, IGN.



