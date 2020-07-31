2K partners with OneTeam and the NFL Players Association

You're watching Advertisements

As we have previously reported, EA managed to keep its monopoly on NFL simulation titles following an extended contract having been signed earlier this year, but "simulation" is the keyword on that front and now, 2K has announced its partnership with OneTeam and the NFLPA for future non-simulation titles.

The partnership allows 2K to include the names, numbers, images and likenesses for 2000+ NFL players for the non-simulation games, with the first of them set to release starting calendar year 2021, during Take-Two Interactive's 2022 fiscal year. All titles are early in development but more information on the games, such as titles, developers and release dates, is set to come at a later date.