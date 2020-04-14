Cookies

2K Games rumoured to cancel its annual WWE 2K series

2K Games' annual WWE 2K game series could be no more if a recent rumour is to be believed.

WWE 2K20 was not received very well. In fact, it ended up being one of the most unpleasant experiences in video games last year on our end. This now seems to indicate that 2K Games will cancel this year's edition and simply not release WWE 2K21.

This rumour comes from Justin Leeper, who has previously worked on the WWE games. Leeper stated in a Youtube-video that his sources say the game has been cancelled altogether. Fortunately, it's not a complete tragedy for pro-wrestling fans, as Leeper adds that we can still look forward to a "different kind of WWE game from a different kind of game developer".

Exactly what this means remains to be seen, but whatever it is, it really can't be any worse than WWE 2K20 - so we'll take it.

