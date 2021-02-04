2K Games remains as Borderlands publisher

You're watching Advertisements

The Swedish video game holding company Embracer Group announced yesterday that they have now bought Gearbox Software, makers of games like Brothers in Arms, Battleborn and Borderlands (and also owners of Duke Nukem). The latter one is by far the biggest franchise, and this raises the question what this means for Borderlands as 2K Games has been the publisher?

And the answer seems to be; nothing. 2K Games reached out to IGN yesterday and said this about the future for 2K Games and Borderlands:

"As the proud publisher of the Borderlands franchise, we are happy for our partners at Gearbox and this exciting new chapter for their organisation. The merger does not change 2K's relationship with Gearbox nor our role as the publisher for the Borderlands IP or any other projects we are currently working on with the studio. We look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with this incredibly talented team and delivering many more exciting entertainment experiences to gaming fans around the world."

This does make it sound like there are more projects planned from the 2K/Gearbox collaboration, but at least it is good to know for now that Embracer owning Gearbox won't have negative impact on Borderlands.