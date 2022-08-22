2K Games celebrates Bioshock's 15th anniversary

HQ

After Bioshock Infinite was finished, the series creator Ken Levine started a new studio has was removed from the series. Fortunately, that wasn't the end of the franchise, as 2K and Take-Two confirmed that it would live on and the development has been going in for a long time already.

Back in early 2020, the publisher said the next Bioshock would "will be in development for the next several years", and as two and a half years has passed since then - it might be time to see the next installation fairly soon. As Bioshock's had it's 15th anniversary yesterday, the official 2K account on Twitter has posted things to celebrate this classic game, which has made some people think they might be hinting something.

Amongst other things, they wrote: "Would you kindly join us in celebrating Bioshock's 15th anniversary", while also adding that "77 years ago today on Aug. 21, 1945 Andrew Ryan announced plans to construct Rapture".

What do you think, is it just happy celebrations, or are we getting something Bioshock related taking place at the end of World War II, with a possible announcement at gamescom this week?



