2K Games announced playable pros in PGA Tour 2K23

A little over a week ago we learned about the full list of licensed courses for PGA Tour 2K23. 2K Games has now decided to continue building the hype by revealing some of the playable pros in the "Elite Roster" of the game.

Returning pros include PGA TOUR 2K21 cover athlete Justin Thomas and 2022 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Tony Finau, and there are also 2022 FedEx St. Jude Champion Will Zalatoris and Spanish power-hitter Jon Rahm. Female pros included are Lexi Thompson, Canadian record-setter Brooke Henderson and New Zealand prodigy Lydia Ko.

All of them wear their real life clothes and gear, and in the game they have a unique set of attributes reprensenting their skill set. Pros are available in Exhibition, Multiplayer and Divot Derby. More are coming after launch, but at least now we know who at least are included.



At launch Michael Jordan is available and playable for those who pre-order PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition, and to those who buy Deluxe Edition or Tiger Woods Edition. Michael Jordan is included in the "Michael Jordan Bonus Pack".

PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition are coming out on October 11th, and PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition follows on October 14th. Available platforms are Xbox Series X (and S), Xbox One, Playstation 5, Playstation 4 and PC (Steam).