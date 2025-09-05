2K confirms college basketball game and "big plans for 2027"

HQ

Across the UK and Europe, university/college-level sports are not nearly as popular as they are in the United States. Over the pond, the college sports scene is almost more volatile and popular than the professional level, which is why games like EA Sports College Football exist and do well.

Needless to say, the basketball veterans over at 2K are looking to tap into this demographic as well, and now they've confirmed the rumours that they are working on a college basketball video game. It will be a title that they'll deliver on top of the NBA 2K series, and as for what to expect, the confirmation statement adds the following.

"Yes, it's true. We're working on a college basketball experience that will feature more than 100 programs from across the country, from powerhouses to Cinderella stories. Competition fuels quality at all levels, which is why our approach with college basketball ensures our partner schools, college athletes and our players all benefit.

"More good news - you won't have to wait long to start seeing your favourite colleges show up in game. We've got big plans for 2027 and beyond, and even a few surprises coming in early 2026.

"We've proven the quality of the basketball experience we can deliver for years, and we have every intention to bring that same level of quality to college hoops."

This seems to suggest that we should expect a launch in 2027 with more information on this project making its arrival next year.