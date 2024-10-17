2K and developer 31st Union unveil third-person hero shooter Project Ethos

Publishing giant 2K and developer 31st Union has just revealed their third-person, roguelike hero-shooter Project Ethos. This game has a bit of everything going for it, as it has hero shooting elements that allow players to evolve and improve their characters as each game progresses, all while presenting extraction mode options too.

As per the Evolutions system, we're told that this will add "powerful, semi-randomised, upgrades unique to each hero", meaning you can develop a sniper into a close-quarters fighter or a supporting individual into a lone wolf.

Looking at the extraction mode, this is called Trials, and sees players tasked with collecting and exiting matches with Augments that can be used to fuel future Trials runs. The main challenge will be determining how many Augments you attempt to snag before leaving, as the more you gather the higher-ranking your team will receive, but if you die and lose your Augments the roguelike nature will take its toll.

If this sounds compelling and you want to see more of Project Ethos, 31st Union is hosting community playtests currently as part of its community development effort. The playtest will be running between set hours and on set days over the coming days, with access available in the UK, Ireland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, the US, Canada, and Mexico. To get access, you can simply watch a partnered creator play the game for 30 minutes while having a connected Twitch account for a key to drop. As per the exact times, you can see them below.

North American Countries



October 17: 9 AM - 11 PM PT



October 18-20: 11 AM - 11 PM PT



European Countries



October 17: 5 PM - 1 AM GMT+1



October 18-21st: 1 PM - 1 AM GMT+1



Check out a few glimpses of Project Ethos below.