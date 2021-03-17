2K acquires HB Studios, signs "long-term" deal with Tiger Woods

You're watching Advertisements

As part of its commitment to producing and supporting golf simulation games, 2K has announced that it has acquired HB Studios and even signed a "long-term partnership" with golfing legend Tiger Woods. Known for their work developing the PGA Tour 2K series, HB Studios will be part of the Take-Two Interactive family soon, as the deal is expected to be closed within the first calendar quarter of 2021. No financial information regarding the deal has been disclosed as of yet.

Tiger Woods' deal has not been disclosed in a financial sense either, but the deal is expected to see Woods' name and likeness used exclusively on PGA Tour 2K titles, alongside any other golf games published by 2K during the partnership.

"I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I've found the right partners to make it happen," said Tiger Woods.

Woods is also expected to serve as an executive director and consultant on future PGA Tour 2K games, and 2K are also expected to be partnering with the TGR Foundation, Woods' charity that offers equipment and access to educational programs to underserved students.

"In golf, there is no bigger icon than Tiger Woods," said David Ismailer, president at 2K. "Like the rest of the world, we were saddened to hear of his recent accident, and we wish him a full and smooth recovery. We have been eager to announce our partnership with Tiger, whose legendary career has transcended the sport. We are thrilled to have him join our PGA TOUR 2K series as an Executive Director."