2D/3D hybrid platformer Demon Turf is heading to PC and consoles on November 4

Fabraz and Playtonic Friends have announced that the stylish 2D/3D hybrid platformer Demon Turf will be released on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on November 4. Described as a platformer "with attitude," Demon Turf features a physics-based combat system and speedrun challenges that are designed to put the entire community to the test.

To celebrate the release date announcement, the game's demo version, Demon Turf Trials, is re-launching on Steam. Here the top-ranking players can win prizes like a Steam copy of the game and the chance of having their photo displayed somewhere within the main release. Three unique challenges are set to take place ahead of launch and these can be seen below:



19th October - 4th November - Demo Speedrun Challenge: Top 5 best times (with video evidence ) win a Steam key



Trial 1 - 21-28th Oct - Top 3 on the Leaderboard receive a Steam key



Trial 2 - 28th Oct to 4th Nov -Top 3 on the Leaderboard receive a Steam key



Fabian Rastorfer, Game Lead and Artist at Fabraz, commented "We're so excited to finally announce the launch date for Demon Turf! After what has felt like a really long time and a heck of a lot of hard work by our amazing team it's finally time. But we can't wait until 4th November to share our brand new platformer with everyone so we just had to bring back our Trials demo for our community."