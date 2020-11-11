29-year-old British Daniel Melville receives Metal Gear Solid's bionic prosthesis

You're watching Advertisements

Konami collaborated with a major prosthetic company, called Open Bionics, to create the Metal Gear Solid "Venom Snake" design for the "Hero Arm" multi-grip bionic arm.

29-year-old Briton Daniel Melville, without his right hand since birth, has now worn a bionic Hero Arm for over three years and he's the first user of this Metal Gear Solid design. Venom Snake is Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain's main character, and the character itself has lost his arm following an explosion and uses this very unique red and black hi-tech prosthesis.

The bionic arm Hero Arm is a product of the highest robotic engineering, sold at an affordable price, which is improving the lives of hundreds of people with no upper limbs. Open Bionics is based in Bristol and uses 3D printing and 3D scanning to custom produce each Hero Arm, which can be customised with appropriate magnetic covers. Metal Gear Solid's "Venom Snake" covers are now available.

Below, you can check out photos of Daniel with his new bionic arm.