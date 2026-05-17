28 Years Later: The Bone Temple might actually get its awaited sequel

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Those who saw 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will be all too familiar with the fact that the ending of the flick directly sets up another chapter, one that will bring back arguably the franchise's most famous character. Despite having this promising narrative thread in mind, the performance of The Bone Temple in cinemas has led many to wonder if we will ever get the promised third part in this 28 Years Later trilogy, to which we seemingly now have an answer in regards to.

Actor Alfie Williams, known for playing Spike in both of the other two 28 Years Later films, has taken to Instagram to share an image and caption that all but confirms work on another 28 Years Later film is about to commence.

The image sees Williams training with a bow and arrow, a task that befits the tool Spike uses in the films, but it's the caption that truly teases what may be on the horizon, as he states: "It's Great to be Back!"

This is not yet a confirmation of production kicking off, but it's certainly a good sign, especially if you, like us, enjoyed The Bone Temple.