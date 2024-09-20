28 Years Later is the biggest movie to be shot on an iPhone

HQ

In 2002, 28 Days Later not only set a new standard for what a zombie movie could be, but it also was innovative for the time, as it was one of the first Hollywood films shot with a Canon XL-1. The $4000 camcorder had interchangeable lenses, and was used to great effect by Danny Boyle and the crew of the film.

Now, 28 Years Later is setting its own standard for innovation by being the biggest film to be shot using an iPhone. As reported by Wired, an iPhone 15 Pro Max was used to shoot the film. Of course, lenses and extra rigging were attached to the phone, but it's still impressive to see a mobile phone capable of shooting a movie.

28 Years Later was shot before the iPhone 16 was released, which is why the filmmakers were using an iPhone 15 Pro Max. We'll have to wait and see what the film looks like, and if this trend will continue throughout the new zombie trilogy.