28 Years Later is releasing on 20th June 2025

The very much anticipated 28 Years Later finally has a confirmed release date. The first film in a new trilogy from Danny Boyle and Alex Garland will hit theatres on 20th June 2025.

As we reported recently, sources at Deadline have revealed that the film's cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes and Jodie Comer. Cillian Murphy, who starred in 28 Days Later, is also on board as executive producer.

When 28 Years Later finally releases, it will mark an 18 year gap since the last film in the series 28 Weeks Later first hit theatres back in 2007.

