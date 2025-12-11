28 Years Later is officially getting its trilogy as Sony confirms third movie

HQ

Next month, we'll be thrown back into post-apocalyptic Britain as we return to 28 Years Later in The Bone Temple. We believed for a while that we'd be waiting to see how that film did at the box office before we could say whether we'd see a third movie, but it seems Sony is confident people will be lining up for the sequel.

As per Deadline, a third film has already been confirmed at Sony. It's believed that Alex Garland is currently writing the script for the third film, and Cillian Murphy is in talks to reprise his role as Jim. We're just speculating here, but it seems unlikely those talks will fall through.

Murphy already appears in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple in a small cameo, and has attached himself as an executive producer to both 28 Years Later projects. We'd be surprised if he didn't show back up as Jim, but we guess you can never say never with Hollywood these days.