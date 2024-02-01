28 Years Later is now in development at Sony

The 28 Days Later sequel that feels like it's been talked about forever is finally heading towards development. After a bidding war, The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Sony has landed 28 Years Later.

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland will direct and write the movie respectively, and Cillian Murphy is returning to the franchise as an executive producer. It's currently unclear whether he'll once again be taking on his role of Jim, but considering he is attached to the film already there is a chance.

28 Years Later is reportedly set to kick off a new trilogy in the zombie franchise. Boyle and Garland are expecting to launch a Part 2 to 28 Years Later, with the budget for each film being around $60 million.

Plot details are currently unclear, but we can expect a glimpse into a far future of the zombie apocalypse, to see how people are surviving after more than a generation since the breakout started.