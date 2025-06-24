28 Years Later has already recouped its production budget

HQ

You have to judge the success of films in a varied way, depending on factors like how much they cost to make and how they will transition into the streaming and digital spaces too. It's because of this that it's hard to determine whether massive blockbusters like Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning have actually been a success yet, especially considering the film cost a reported $400 million to make.

What does seem to be a sure-fire success already though is 28 Years Later, as the Danny Boyle-directed film has already recouped its production budget despite only being in cinemas for a handful of days.

The movie has notched up an opening weekend that totals around $60 million according to Box Office Mojo, which is equivalent to its budget of $60 million too. The exact extent of other costs are unclear, like marketing, but considering this is just the beginning of the movie's journey, we have to assume it's tracking to be a hit and success.

Have you seen 28 Years Later yet? If not, don't miss our review here.