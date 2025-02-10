28 years after its original release, Tibia launches its fifth playable class

Do you know the game Tibia? If the answer is yes, you're probably over 35 years old. Cipsoft's long-lived and seemingly immortal MMORPG has been bringing fantasy stories to its PC players for a quarter of a century. And while it may no longer be as visually appealing as more recent titles, the pioneer of massively multiplayer role-playing still has its fan base. So many, we imagine, that the studio has decided to reward their dedication with a fifth full playable class more than 25 years later.

For the first time in the 28-year history of the PC game, there will be a new "vocation", as Tibia's playable character classes are called. The Monk relies on his martial arts fighting style and mystical powers to defeat his opponents and support his allies. He is thus a Melee Fighter with Support and Healing Skills that will be tested in a first Playtest this February, while his full release will take place in the second half of the year.

The Monk class in Tibia is the event of the year for its players, who have developed an enviable patience waiting for updates. For example, it was not until 2022 that the game introduced music and sound effects. Can you believe it?

If you want to know all the news about the Monk in Tibia, visit the threads on the game's website here and here.