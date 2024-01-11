28 Days Later is finally about to get a sequel

Over two decades ago, one of the best and most vitalizing zombie movies of all time was released, We're talking about Danny Boyle's and Alex Garland's flick 28 Days Later from 2002, which helped launch a more modern zombie concept with fast and furious undead creatures wrecking havoc.

Five years later, in 2007, it got a sequel called 28 Weeks Later which was also good, even if it didn't reach the same heights as the original. For a long time, it was rumored that we would eventually get a third movie called 28 Months Later, but it never materialized (even if we got other spin-offs in comics).

But now it's finally time for a proper sequel, which will be called 28 Years Later and mark the launch of a new trilogy. Danny Boyle and Alex Garland have once again reunited for this project, and will try to sell it to various movie companies, which probably shouldn't be too hard. If they succeed, we hopefully have the first movie in the trilogy to look forward to a couple of years from now.

Image from 28 Days Later.

