250 kg Twitter logo ultimately sells for just over $34,000

Just a few days ago, we reported on the auction news for the 250 kg Twitter logo that used to be attached to the social media platform's headquarters in San Francisco before Elon Musk bought the company and rebranded it to X. Well, now that auction has closed and the logo has been sold for quite a considerable price.

Auction house RR Auction ran the proceedings, which after a hectic few weeks concluded just a couple of days ago and saw the winning bid totalling $34,375. This means that someone somewhere around the world now has to either manually pick up or pay for shipping to have the enormous, almost four-metre-tall logo shipped to their home.

It should be said that the logo didn't sell for as much as expected, as the estimated value of the logo is claimed to be over $40,000 according to RR Auction.

Would you spend over $30,000 on a massive logo sign?

