2.5 million players join Street Fighter 5 on PS4 in one week

Street Fighter V wasn't very well received four years ago, but Capcom keep working on it and, eventually, it became a successful game. Capcom reported in Spring 2020 that lifetime sales finally surpassed 4.5 million copies combining the original game and the Arcade Edition, and also PlayStation 4 and PC.

But things seem to have changed in just one week. SF5 is one of the free games with PlayStation Plus in September (the other one is PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) and thousands of players are joining the fight. According to Gamstat, the total players count on PlayStation went from 6.4 to 8.9 in just five days. The biggest burst was in Asian countries, followed by Latin American countries.

Gamstat is not an official source of data, instead, it retrieves info from public PlayStation Networks accounts via PSN API.