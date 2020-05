Nintendo has shared its fiscal year earnings report, and that includes sales number for their Switch titles up until March 31 this year. And as you might expect, it's a very impressive list, headlined by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at a whopping 25 million units sold. That's more than the Call of Duty games manage to reach nowadays - and it's for one single format.



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 24.77 million

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 18.84 million

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 17.41 million

Super Mario Odyssey - 17.41 million

Pokémon Sword/Shield - 17.37 million

Pokémon: Let's Go Pikachu/Let's Go Eevee - 11.97 million

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 11.77 million

Splatoon 2 - 10.13 million

Super Mario Party - 10.10 million

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 6.60 million



