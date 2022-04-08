25 Bond movies will be landing on Prime Video next week

HQ

It has been revealed that 25 James Bond movies will officially be landing on the same streaming service next week. Following Amazon's acquisition of MGM (which means Amazon now co-owns the James Bond brand), the full catalogue of movies will be dropping on Prime Video on April 15, albeit with them only arriving "for a limited time".

It's noted that every movie, bar the most recent No Time To Die, will be available on the service for two months (No Time To Die will stick around for 12 months). As for the full catalogue of Bond adventures that will boast, we can look forward to movies with Sean Connery, all the way to Craig's final instalment as the suave spy.

Here is the full catalogue arriving next week:





Dr. No



From Russia With Love



Goldfinger



Thunderball



You Only Live Twice



On Her Majesty's Secret Service



Diamonds Are Forever



Live And Let Die



The Man With The Golden Gun



The Spy Who Loved Me



Moonraker



For Your Eyes Only



Octopussy



A View To A Kill



The Living Daylights



Licence To Kill



GoldenEye



Tomorrow Never Dies



The World Is Not Enough



Die Another Day



Casino Royale



Quantum Of Solace



Skyfall



Spectre



No Time To Die



The two Bond movies that are missing are 1967's Casino Royale and 1983's Never Say Never Again. As for if either of these two movies will come to the streaming platform, that remains unclear.

