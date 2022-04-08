Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

25 Bond movies will be landing on Prime Video next week

Even No Time To Die.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It has been revealed that 25 James Bond movies will officially be landing on the same streaming service next week. Following Amazon's acquisition of MGM (which means Amazon now co-owns the James Bond brand), the full catalogue of movies will be dropping on Prime Video on April 15, albeit with them only arriving "for a limited time".

It's noted that every movie, bar the most recent No Time To Die, will be available on the service for two months (No Time To Die will stick around for 12 months). As for the full catalogue of Bond adventures that will boast, we can look forward to movies with Sean Connery, all the way to Craig's final instalment as the suave spy.

Here is the full catalogue arriving next week:


  • Dr. No

  • From Russia With Love

  • Goldfinger

  • Thunderball

  • You Only Live Twice

  • On Her Majesty's Secret Service

  • Diamonds Are Forever

  • Live And Let Die

  • The Man With The Golden Gun

  • The Spy Who Loved Me

  • Moonraker

  • For Your Eyes Only

  • Octopussy

  • A View To A Kill

  • The Living Daylights

  • Licence To Kill

  • GoldenEye

  • Tomorrow Never Dies

  • The World Is Not Enough

  • Die Another Day

  • Casino Royale

  • Quantum Of Solace

  • Skyfall

  • Spectre

  • No Time To Die

The two Bond movies that are missing are 1967's Casino Royale and 1983's Never Say Never Again. As for if either of these two movies will come to the streaming platform, that remains unclear.

25 Bond movies will be landing on Prime Video next week

Thanks, Empire.



Loading next content