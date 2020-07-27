24K gold PlayStation 5 is coming this December

You're watching Advertisements

Do you want to make an odd investment? Then how about a golden PlayStation 5? Truly Exquisite has announced (via Twitter) that you can get a golden PlayStation 5, complete with a controller and headphones, in December of this year.

There are 3 options in total: 24K Gold, Platinum and 18K Rose Gold. So far, no price has been given, but you can "register your interest" right here. It is easy to guess, that it's not going to be cheap. Take a look at the announcement video above.

"The long awaited and much anticipated Sony Playstation 5 just got even better! Truly Exquisite are proud to announce that we bring to you yet another release first...this time it will be in the form of the brand new Sony PS5...available to buy in luxury 24K Gold, Platinum and also 18K Rose Gold finishes. We can not wait to start custom making these true beauties. Stay tuned and register your interest as we will have more information of pre orders and distribution soon.</em>