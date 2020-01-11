Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

240Hz IPS monitor revealed that you can actually afford

We've seen some crazy good but also expensive monitors at this year's CES, but this one looks like it's one without the other.

Lenovo Y25-25 is the name, Freesync is included, and the 400 nits, 1ms, 24.5" monitor comes in at $320 in June. It has a 99% sRGB Coverage and HDR, too.

While IPS panels above 144Hz are extremely rare, this is marketed as "Fast IPS". The display itself is from AU Optronics, and while this is a 1080p screen, partially due to the 24.5" size, we'd speculate that you can expect to see 1440p versions next year.

The Y25-25 comes with thin side bezels for multi-monitor use, and it even has a headphone hook. Connectivity is in the form of Display Port 2.1, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.0 hub, and jack connection. Check it out below.

240Hz IPS monitor revealed that you can actually afford
240Hz IPS monitor revealed that you can actually afford


Loading next content