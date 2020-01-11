240Hz IPS monitor revealed that you can actually afford

Lenovo Y25-25 is the name, Freesync is included, and the 400 nits, 1ms, 24.5" monitor comes in at $320 in June. It has a 99% sRGB Coverage and HDR, too.

While IPS panels above 144Hz are extremely rare, this is marketed as "Fast IPS". The display itself is from AU Optronics, and while this is a 1080p screen, partially due to the 24.5" size, we'd speculate that you can expect to see 1440p versions next year.

The Y25-25 comes with thin side bezels for multi-monitor use, and it even has a headphone hook. Connectivity is in the form of Display Port 2.1, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.0 hub, and jack connection. Check it out below.