240 watt USB 2.1 cables spotted

HQ

The cable is called "Club 3D CAC-1576 USB4 Gen3x2" - or the CAC-1576 in short as there are other variants. It supports 240 watt 48V/5A charging and even though it's just 1m in length, it's is able to support 40Gbps data transfer.

These Extended Power Range cables are very new, and this will one of, if not the, first to market.

As Club 3D has extensive sales channels, changes at your local major electronics store being able to sell these are very high, and while the release date currently is unavailable, it is expected to be relatively soon, and most likely will be with high prices as well.