Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

240 watt USB 2.1 cables spotted

5 Amp, 48 volt cables from Club 3D to hit the shelves soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The cable is called "Club 3D CAC-1576 USB4 Gen3x2" - or the CAC-1576 in short as there are other variants. It supports 240 watt 48V/5A charging and even though it's just 1m in length, it's is able to support 40Gbps data transfer.

These Extended Power Range cables are very new, and this will one of, if not the, first to market.

As Club 3D has extensive sales channels, changes at your local major electronics store being able to sell these are very high, and while the release date currently is unavailable, it is expected to be relatively soon, and most likely will be with high prices as well.

240 watt USB 2.1 cables spotted


Loading next content