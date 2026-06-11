24 Jump Street is on the way, with Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum in talks to return

When 22 Jump Street ended, there was a spoof reel as part of the credits that teased tons of upcoming chapters, purely for comic effect as none of these ideas were to be turned into a feature-length flick. What was being explored for a short while, however, was a crossover idea between the Jump Street and Men in Black franchises, with this once thought to be 23 Jump Street. But this went nowhere in the end, begging the question as to whether the franchise was dead in the water.

It turns out it isn't and that 24 Jump Street is officially in the works. This was reported by Variety but backed up by producer Neal H. Moritz, who shared the front page of the script in a picture on Instagram, which reveals the script was written by Rodney Rothman, Jonah Hill, and Meghan Malloy. It even featured a tagline that poked fun at its title and namesake, adding: "It took so long we had to skip one."

It's also been reported that Rothman will be directing the movie and that Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who stewarded the 2012 and 2014 movies, are attached as producers, alongside Moritz, Channing Tatumn, Reid Carolin, Hill, and Matt Dines.

As for the stars involved, Hill, Tatum, and Ice Cube are all in talks to return, and for the former two, the fact they are so closely involved as producers and as a writer, it does seem likely they'll be back for more crime-busting hijinks.

There's no timeline on production or when the movie may premiere.