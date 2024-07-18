24 is getting a movie

HQ

The incredibly popular TV show 24 is about to get a new film adaptation. 20th Century Studios is currently working on the project with Imagine Entertainment. Co-founder Brian Grazer of Imagine will work on the film as a producer.

"These formats of the late 90s and the 2000s have become very important, because the streamers...or studios are very, right now, even more of risk averse," Grazer said when speaking about Hollywood's current outlook on projects.

24 originally ran for 9 seasons, starting in 2001 and finishing in 2014. It starred Kiefer Sutherland as agent Jack Bauer and would be based around a 24-hour time period. There's no word on if Sutherland is set to return as Bauer or whether we'll see an entirely different take.

Thanks, Variety.