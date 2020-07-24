24 Entertainment reveals F5, a digital event coming next week

You're watching Advertisements

Next week the good folks over at 24 Entertainment, the creators behind Naraka Bladepoint, will host a digital conference called F5, and we'll be covering it here on Gamereactor.

It's due to take place on Thursday, July 30, at 12.30 pm BST / 13.30 pm CEST and its chief aim is to "bridge the gap between East and West, showcasing the best of both markets." That means lots of games and plenty of announcements.

Developers such as Cube Game, Devolver Digital, FYOD-Studio, Indie Nova, Leiting Games, Pathea, Tap, Thinking Stars and Zodiac Interactive have all been invited to attend, and there will be more than 30 titles featured, with exclusive reveals and new footage to share.

Stay tuned to Gamereactor for all the latest announcements from F5 next Thursday.