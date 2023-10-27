24 days after release, the current men's top scorer in EA Sports FC 24 might surprise you

HQ

Now that EA Sports FC 24 has been out for a few weeks, EA has revealed a ton of statistical information about the game, revealing some player tendencies and which players are currently leading others in categories such as goalscoring.

EA has stated that in the past 24 days, EA Sports FC 24 has seen 1.6 billion games played, 4.1 billion goals scored, and over 200 nations have played the game. To add to this, England, France, Spain, Germany, and Brazil have been the most represented regions in Ultimate Team.

For the Career Mode, Kylian Mbappe is the most targeted player in the transfer market, while Jesús Corona, Alphonso Davies, Jude Bellingham and Alejandro Garnacho make up the rest of the top five.

As for goalscorers, for the men's side of the game, Darwin Núñez currently leads the charge for the EA Sports FC 24 golden boot (which will surprise many considering his missed chance during last night's Europa League match), with Ansu Fati coming in second, Erling Haaland in third, Timo Werner in fourth, and Randal Kolo Muani in fifth.

For the women's side, unsurprisingly Sam Kerr leads the charge, with Kadidiatou Diani in second, Alex Morgan in third, Trinity Rodman in fourth, and Alexia Putellas in fifth.

Players tend to celebrate goals with the knee slide celebration the most, while the Arms to the crowd comes up in second, and the back slide makes up the top three.

As for the most popular match-ups, for the men's game, El Clásico leads the charge with FC Barcelona taking on Real Madrid. Then comes Manchester City vs. Real Madrid in second, ahead of Bayern Munich against Real Madrid in third. For the women's side, Chelsea vs. FC Barcelona tops the list, with the women's El Clásico in second and seeing FC Barcelona take on Real Madrid, all ahead of FC Barcelona vs. Olympique Lyonnais in third.

How do your EA Sports FC 24 tendencies stack up with this data?