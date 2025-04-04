$2,300 iPhone? Trump's tariffs hit tech where it hurts

HQ

The latest news on the United States . Apple's flagship iPhone could soon carry a staggering $2,300 price tag as President Trump's sweeping new import tariffs rattle markets and strain United States consumers, according to estimates from Rosenblatt Securities.

The 10% blanket tariff, coupled with targeted levies against key Asian trade partners, is fueling fears of cascading costs across electronics. Analysts say the tech sector—heavily reliant on complex overseas manufacturing—is particularly exposed.

Apple, with a global supply web centered in China, may pass the costs down the line, making luxury gadgets even less accessible. For now, it remains to be seen how consumers and competitors will adapt. You can read more about the new tariffs here.