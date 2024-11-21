23-year-old Dalton Knecht dazzles with Lakers and ties a remarkable record for a rookie

HQ

Dalton Knecht is the man of the moment in Los Angeles Lakers. The 23-year-old rookie, who played last year in the NCAA Division for Tennesee, has made his NBA debut last October, after being selected the 17th in the NBA draft.

Every game he has played thus far, he outnumbered his personal best mark, peaking last November 19 as he scored 37 points, including nine three-pointers, a record for most three-pointers in a single game by a NBA rookie, tied with Keyonte George (2024), Yogi Ferrell (2017) and Roddy Beaubois (2010).

In fact, nine isn't far off from the largest number of 3-points ever scored by a Lakers player period, 12 threes scored by Kobe Bryant in 2003.

Lakers won 124-118 to Utah Jazz, in a match that counts for NBA Cup, dominated for the most part by Lakers, although they conceded a 25 points advantage to just 6 at the end, with LeBron James saving the day at the end.

Knecht's immediate results contrasts with Bronny James' struggles to adapt to NBA, and he was sent to G-League. LeBron's son will only play with Lakers at the Crypto Arena, where they currently haven't lost a match.