23-year-old classic RPG Neverwinter Nights just got a new expansion

After more than two decades since its release, you probably wouldn't expect a DLC to come out for a game like Neverwinter Nights. However, thanks to the tireless work of its community and specifically one member, the game still thrives in its own way today.

That member is Luke Scull AKA Alazander in the world of Neverwinter Nights. Scull has just released the Doom of Icewind Dale expansion, a DLC that was spotted by PC Gamer and brings 10-15 hours of new content via quests, areas, and more to explore.

The expansion continues on from the base game's original story, and this is the first expansion planned in a series, so if you're left wanting more at the end of Doom of Icewind Dale, don't worry as there is more content on the way.