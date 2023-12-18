2.3 million Forge maps have been created for Halo Infinite

HQ

Forge was one of the things missing at the launch of Halo Infinite in 2021, but was finally added last year. And it instantly became very popular as 343 Industries really delivered a handy tool with almost endless possibilities, which has been enhanced and built out more since then.

Exactly how important Forge is for the Halo community today has now been revealed on Halo Waypoint in the final post ahead of the holidays, where 343 Industries reveals som pretty fascinating stats:

• 2.3 million unique maps have been created in Forge since its launch last year.

• 3.2 million hours (approximately 7.2 million matches!) have been spent playing Custom Games on Forge maps since the mode launched.

• From February 2023, there have been 44 community maps brought into our official matchmaking playlists—from Quick Play to Super Fiesta, Husky Raid, Squad Battle, Doubles, Halo 3 Refueled, Firefight: KOTH, and beyond.

It's almost hard to imagine Halo without Forge today, and fortunately, 343 Industries promises the tools will get even more updates during 2024.