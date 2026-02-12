22cans shows off a full in-game day of Peter Molyneux's 'final' game, Masters of Albion

HQ

Earlier this year, Peter Molyneux and his current studio, 22cans, revealed the official launch date for the upcoming God simulation game Masters of Albion. Set to debut on PC on April 22, the project will arrive in an Early Access state on Steam, with the intention of then being evolved and enhanced in the months and years to come.

At that time, Molyneux described Masters of Albion as the "culmination" of his life's work, a fitting statement since he previously also claimed that the game would be the last one he ever makes.

Now, as we continue to get closer to the Early Access launch, 22cans has shared a gameplay trailer for Masters of Albion, with this being a lengthy clip that takes players through an entire in-game day in the project.

As per the developer: "This trailer offers players an extended, continuous sequence of gameplay, allowing them to see how the game's various mechanics come together in real time. It showcases the freedom players have to create unique strategies, experiment with systems, and overcome the challenges Albion presents, and represents the very heart of what a God game should be. From constructing buildings and designing armour, to solving quests and fighting off the chaos of night, the experience of playing Masters of Albion begins to feel tangible and fully realised."

Stay tuned for more from 22cans and Masters of Albion, all ahead of its arrival on April 22 at specifically 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST.