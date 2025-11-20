22 still missing after deadly strike in western Ukraine

HQ

As we reported yesterday, Russia launched a massive overnight attack across Ukraine, leaving at least 10 people dead and 86 injured. Later in the day, officials confirmed the death toll had risen to at least 25 fatalities after a residential building in Ternopil was hit.

Now we learn that 22 people remain missing at the site, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. He said on Thursday that search-and-rescue teams worked through the night amid severe structural damage that has forced responders to clear debris by hand. So far, 26 people have been confirmed dead.

More than 230 emergency workers from nine regions have been deployed to the scene. Authorities warn the number of victims may rise as teams continue to sift through the ruins of the upper floors, which were destroyed in Wednesday's strike. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can check out the post below.