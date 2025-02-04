2.2 billion gallons of water released from California reservoirs following Trump's order

HQ

In a decision that has sparked controversy, the US Army Corps of Engineers released approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water from two California reservoirs between Friday and Sunday, following an order from former President Donald Trump, with the intention of sending water to fire-ravaged Southern California.

On Friday, Trump announced the release in a post on social media, claiming 1.6 billion gallons had already been discharged and adding that, in three days, the total would reach 5.2 billion gallons. The water was released into the dry lakebed of Tulare Lake, according to a letter from Senator Alex Padilla to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Water experts, however, warned that the release was ineffective for its intended purpose of assisting Southern California, as these reservoirs are not connected to the water systems serving Los Angeles. Additionally, the release occurred during a wet winter season, which could strain California's water supply for farmers when the summer drought arrives. In any case, it remains to be seen whether the impact of the water release will have a positive or negative effect on California.