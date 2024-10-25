20th Century Fox: "We're working on an Alien: Romulus sequel idea now"

HQ

Given its huge success, it's perhaps no shock that 20th Century Studios boss Steve Asbell has now announced that Alien: Romulus is getting a sequel. Not only that, but the studio wants Fede Álvarez to direct part two. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Asbell said:

"We're working on a sequel idea now. We haven't quite closed our deal with Fede [Alvarez], but we are going to, and he has an idea that we're working on. The two survivors, Rain and Andy, played by Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, were real highlights of the movie. And so I always think of it like, 'Wow, where do people want to see them go next?' We know there's going to be aliens. We know there's going to be great horror set pieces. But I fell in love with both of them and I want to see what their story is."

We don't yet know how Álvarez will proceed with the story, but given how well made Alien: Romulus was, it's definitely a project we'll be keeping an eye on.