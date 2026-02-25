2030 Winter Olympic Games in French Alps: the CEO of the organising committee resigns

HQ

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina ended last Sunday with the handover of the Olympic flag to France, which will host the 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps. However, only days after that moment, the CEO of the organising committee, Cyril Linette, has resigned.

He is not the only one to resign: the director of operations Anne Murac and communications director Arthur Richer also resigned in the last days, due to conflict and disagreements between members of the committee and the president of the organizing committee Edgar Grospiron that were "irreconcilable", according to an official statement.

The organization of the 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps has caused turmoil because of tight deadlines and limited budget, with rumours that events like speed skating would be moved to Torini, Italy, reusing the skating rink used in the 2006 Olympics, or even in the Netherlands.

The French Alps will also continue the trend inaugurated by the 2026 Games, held in two cities, Milano and Cortina d'Ampezzo as two official host cities, as the events would be spread in different cities in the French Alps, reusing as many already constructed facilities as possible to reduce costs.