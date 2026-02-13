2026's The International to head to Shanghai in August

HQ

Valve has finally dished out the details on what we can and should expect from the biggest Dota 2 tournament of the year. The International is around half a year away, with the premier event set to happen between August 20-23, with the action happening in China at Shanghai's Oriental Sports Center.

This event will be a big one as it's also the 15th anniversary of The International. Beyond the main event in August, we also know the dates for most of the qualifiers and the different phases of the tournament.

There will be Open Qualifiers happening around the world between June 9-12, all before Regional Qualifiers from June 15-28. Afterwards, qualified teams will battle it out in China between August 13-16 for the Group Stage of The International, with the main Playoffs set to occur in front of a live audience between August 20-23.

Valve promises that ticketing information for the event will be shared at a later date.