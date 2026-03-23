2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships: world records and medal table

HQ

The 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships were held last weekend in Kuyavian-Pomeranian, Poland, only one year after the Championships in Nanjing, China, which had been delayed since 2020 due to Covid. Normally, these indoors athletics championships events are held every two years, alternating with the outdoors competition, which was held in Tokyo last year and will next be held in Beijing, in September 2027.

674 athletes from 118 federations participated in 26 track and field events, which ended on Sunday March 22 with two championship records (Keely Hodgkinson at 1:55.30 in 800m, only behind her own world record set last month; and Team USA at 3:01.52. in 4x400m) and a world record equalised by Devynne Charlton, 7.65 at 60m hurdles.

2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships medal table