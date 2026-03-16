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The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina concluded on Sunday, with a clear dominance of China, but with the Ukrainian-born American Oksana Masters, born in 1989 with several leg defects caused by radiation from Chernobyl, being the most decorated, with five medals including four golds, added to her 24 Paralympic medals in total. She won medals in cross-country skiing and biathlon, but she is also a gold Paralympic medallist in the Summer Games in rowing and cycling.

Spanish skier Audrey Pascal won four medals at the Games, two golds, one silver and one bronze; and the Aigner brothers Aigner, Veronika y Johannes dominated in alpine skii, taking 13 medals between all of themm, including all seven golds. Finally, United States defeated Canada in ice hockey, third consecutive Paralympic final, and same result as the Winter Olympics last month...

2026 Winter Paralympic Games Milano-Cortina 2026: full medal table



China, 15 (G), 13 (S), 16 (B), 44

United States, 13 (G), 5 (S), 6 (B), 24

Russia, 8 (G), 1 (S), 3 (B), 12

Italy, 7 (G), 7 (S), 2 (B), 16

Austria, 7 (G), 2 (S), 4 (B), 13

France, 4 (G), 4 (S), 4 (B), 12

Ukraine, 3 (G), 8 (S), 8 (B), 19

Canada, 3 (G), 4 (S), 8 (B), 15

Netherlands, 3 (G), 3 (S), 1 (B), 7

Sweden, 3 (G), 0 (S), 4 (B), 7

Germany, 2 (G), 6 (S), 9 (B), 17

Norway, 2 (G), 4 (S), 2 (B), 8

South Korea, 2 (G), 4 (S), 1 (B), 7

Switzerland, 2 (G), 2 (S), 2 (B), 6

Spain, 2 (G), 1 (S), 1 (B), 4

Czech Republic, 1 (G), 4 (S), 1 (B), 6

Belarus, 1 (G), 1 (S), 0 (B), 2

Kazakhstan, 1 (G), 0 (S), 1 (B), 2

Japan, 0 (G), 3 (S), 1 (B), 4

Finland, 0 (G), 2 (S), 0 (B), 2

Australia, 0 (G), 1 (S), 1 (B), 2

Poland, 0 (G), 1 (S), 1 (B), 2

Brazil, 0 (G), 1 (S), 0 (B), 1

Great Britain, 0 (G), 1 (S), 0 (B), 1

New Zealand, 0 (G), 1 (S), 0 (B), 1

Slovakia, 0 (G), 0 (S), 3 (B), 3

Latvia, 0 (G), 0 (S), 1 (B), 1

