2026 Winter Olympic Games officially over, handover given to French Alps 2030

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano-Cortina officially ended on Sunday, and the closing ceremony included lowering the Olympic flag and passing it to France, because the 2030 Winter Olympics will take place in the French Alps, between February 1-17, 2030.

At the closing stages of the ceremony, a rendition of La Marseillaise played before a video showing, literally, a new dawn in the French Alps before the traditional handover of flags and the extinguisement of the two cauldrons, one in Arco della Pace in Milano and the other in Piazza Dibona in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

IOC president Kirsty Coventry then declared the Games closed: "In accordance with tradition, I call upon the youth of the world, and all of you here tonight, to assemble four years from now in the French Alps, to celebrate with all of us the 26th Olympic Winter Games. See you all in 2030."

"The flame may soon be extinguished, but its light will remain with us: in every child inspired to dream big. In every person reminded that courage and kindness still matter. The Olympic Games will continue to be a space where athletes can inspire the world through sport: freely, safely, and with pride", Coventry added in her speech, with the controversial disqualification of the Ukranian athlete Vladylsav Heraskevych still recent.