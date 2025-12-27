2026 will start with a double feature of the Paris derby between PSG and Paris FC

HQ

The Coupe de France will return in January 2026 with the round of 32. The fixtures are known already, after the draw last week, and upcoming games will include a new edition of the Paris Derby between Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC.

Following their promotion last season, Paris FC is now on Ligue 1, finally bringing Paris a derby after decades... and with the peculiarity that their stadiums are only separated by one street (Paris FC plays at the Stade Jean-Bouin, a 19,600-capacity rugby stadium). Their first encounter on Ligue 1 will be on January 4, the first match of the year, at PSG's Parc des Princes.

However, only one week later, on Januart 12, they will meet again, at the Coupe de France round of 32 match. Here's the full schedule of Coupe de France round of 32:

Saturday, January 10



Orléans-Monaco: 15:30 CET, 14:30 GMT



Montreuil-Amiens: 15:30 CET, 14:30 GMT



Angers-Toulouse: 15:30 CET, 14:30 GMT



Bastia-Troyes: 15:30 CET, 14:30 GMT



Avranches-Strasbourg: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Le Puy-Reims: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Istres-Laval: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Hauts Lyonnais-Lorient: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Sochaux-Lens: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Sunday, January 11



Nantes-Nice: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Le Mans-Nancy: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Metz-Montpellier: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Chantilly-Rennes: 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Lille-Lyon: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Monday, January 12



PSG-Paris FC: 21:10 CET, 20:10 GMT



Tuesday, January 13



Bayeux-Marseille : 18:00 CET, 17:00 GMT



Do you think Paris FC (14th in Ligue 1) can surprise PSG at their own stadium? Next year we will know!