2026: The year Bulgaria joined the eurozone

Bulgaria officially becomes the 21st member of the eurozone on January 1, 2026, after meeting EU criteria on inflation, public debt and fiscal stability for the first time. This follows years of delays caused by political instability and governance concerns.

The transition comes amid deep domestic uncertainty. Bulgaria starts the year with a caretaker government, no approved 2026 budget and growing public skepticism: nearly half of the population opposes adopting the euro, according to recent surveys.

Authorities have introduced price controls, dual pricing in shops and late-stage information campaigns to ease fears of inflation and loss of purchasing power.

Despite the political turmoil, businesses broadly welcome the change. With the lev long pegged to the euro, companies expect lower transaction costs, cheaper financing and stronger investor confidence. Beyond economics, euro adoption also strengthens Bulgaria's geopolitical alignment with the EU at a time of rising regional tensions.

Ursula von der Leyen on X:

"Tomorrow, Bulgaria joins the euro area. This milestone reflects years of hard work and commitment. Now it means simpler payments, easier travel and so many new opportunities for Bulgarian businesses. Поздравления, България! You can be proud of what you achieved."