2026 - The Big Preview

All right, so every month we publish an article that gives you an overview of what that month has to offer. In a world where games tend to have specific release dates much closer to the actual launch, this actually makes a lot of sense.

But now that a new year has begun, there is also value in trying to get an overview of exactly what you can look forward to. Which games are actually on the way? Which ones are due to be released before the end of the year?

That's why we're now launching a big preview for the whole year, where we've gathered a number of major, minor, and even just interesting titles from the coming months, as well as a list of games coming in 2026 - without a more specific date.

Of course, this is curated to a certain extent. You won't find all games on this list. We have tried to take a closer look at which games look interesting, if they stand out a bit, and which ones the editorial team is keeping an eye on, and we apologise if we have left out a game that you personally are really looking forward to. Okay, let's get started.

GAMES WITH CONFIRMED RELEASE DATES

JANUARY 2026



January 9 - Pathologic 3



January 15 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch 2)



January 15 - The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon



January 20 - Mio: Memories in Orbit



January 20 - 2XKO (PS5/Xbox Series)



January 22 - Arknights: Endfield



January 26 - Highguard



January 28 - The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin



January 29 - Cairn



January 30 - Code Vein 2



FEBRUARY 2026



February 5 - Dragon Quest VII Reimagined



February 6 - Nioh 3



February 10 - Mewgenics



February 11 - Romeo is a Dead Man



February 12 - Mario Tennis Fever



February 13 - High on Life 2



February 13 - Reanimal



February 24 - Tides of Tomorrow



February 26 - No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files



February 27 - Tales of Berseria Remastered



February 27 - Resident Evil Requiem



MARCH 2026



March 2 - World of Warcraft: Midnight



March 5 - Coffee Talk Tokyo



March 5 - Pokémon Pokopia



March 12 - Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake



March 12 - John Carpenter's Toxic Commando



March 12 - Replaced



March 13 - Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection



March 19 - Crimson Desert



March 19 - Mouse: P.I. for Hire



March 26 - Screamer



APRIL 2026



April 10 - Tiny Bookshop



April 16 - Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss



April 24 - Pragmata



April 28 - Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred (expansion)



April 30 - Invincible VS



April 30 - Saros



MAY 2026



May 25 - Paralives (Early Access)



May 27 - 007 First Light



May 29 - LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight



SEPTEMBER 2026



September 8 - Halloween: The Game



September 9 - Phantom Blade Zero



NOVEMBER 2026



November 19 - Grand Theft Auto VI



CONFIRMED GAMES FOR 2026 (NO MONTH OR DATE YET)

MAJOR AAA TITLES



Fable



Forza Horizon 6



Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve



Control: Resonant



Gears of War: E-Day



Halo: Campaign Evolved



Lords of the Fallen 2



Directive 8020



Onimusha: Way of the Sword



Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra



Mudang: Two Hearts



Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake



Professor Layton and the New World of Steam



Squadron 42



The Duskbloods



The Blood of Dawnwalker



Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis



Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4



Marvel's Wolverine



The Sinking City 2



