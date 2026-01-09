2026 - The Big Preview
A new year has arrived, and we take a closer look at what it offers.
All right, so every month we publish an article that gives you an overview of what that month has to offer. In a world where games tend to have specific release dates much closer to the actual launch, this actually makes a lot of sense.
But now that a new year has begun, there is also value in trying to get an overview of exactly what you can look forward to. Which games are actually on the way? Which ones are due to be released before the end of the year?
That's why we're now launching a big preview for the whole year, where we've gathered a number of major, minor, and even just interesting titles from the coming months, as well as a list of games coming in 2026 - without a more specific date.
Of course, this is curated to a certain extent. You won't find all games on this list. We have tried to take a closer look at which games look interesting, if they stand out a bit, and which ones the editorial team is keeping an eye on, and we apologise if we have left out a game that you personally are really looking forward to. Okay, let's get started.
GAMES WITH CONFIRMED RELEASE DATES
JANUARY 2026
- January 9 - Pathologic 3
- January 15 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch 2)
- January 15 - The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon
- January 20 - Mio: Memories in Orbit
- January 20 - 2XKO (PS5/Xbox Series)
- January 22 - Arknights: Endfield
- January 26 - Highguard
- January 28 - The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin
- January 29 - Cairn
- January 30 - Code Vein 2
FEBRUARY 2026
- February 5 - Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
- February 6 - Nioh 3
- February 10 - Mewgenics
- February 11 - Romeo is a Dead Man
- February 12 - Mario Tennis Fever
- February 13 - High on Life 2
- February 13 - Reanimal
- February 24 - Tides of Tomorrow
- February 26 - No Sleep For Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files
- February 27 - Tales of Berseria Remastered
- February 27 - Resident Evil Requiem
MARCH 2026
- March 2 - World of Warcraft: Midnight
- March 5 - Coffee Talk Tokyo
- March 5 - Pokémon Pokopia
- March 12 - Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake
- March 12 - John Carpenter's Toxic Commando
- March 12 - Replaced
- March 13 - Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
- March 19 - Crimson Desert
- March 19 - Mouse: P.I. for Hire
- March 26 - Screamer
APRIL 2026
- April 10 - Tiny Bookshop
- April 16 - Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss
- April 24 - Pragmata
- April 28 - Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred (expansion)
- April 30 - Invincible VS
- April 30 - Saros
MAY 2026
- May 25 - Paralives (Early Access)
- May 27 - 007 First Light
- May 29 - LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
SEPTEMBER 2026
- September 8 - Halloween: The Game
- September 9 - Phantom Blade Zero
NOVEMBER 2026
- November 19 - Grand Theft Auto VI
CONFIRMED GAMES FOR 2026 (NO MONTH OR DATE YET)
MAJOR AAA TITLES
- Fable
- Forza Horizon 6
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Control: Resonant
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Halo: Campaign Evolved
- Lords of the Fallen 2
- Directive 8020
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra
- Mudang: Two Hearts
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
- Squadron 42
- The Duskbloods
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4
- Marvel's Wolverine
- The Sinking City 2
MIDDLE-SIZED AND INDEPENDENT TITLES
- Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement
- Aphelion
- Ontos
- Zero Paradise for Dead Spies
- Witchbrook
- The Secret Life of Goldman
- There Are No Ghosts at the Grand
- Super Meat Boy 3D
- Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf
- Darwin's Paradox
- End of Abyss
- Gothic 1 Remake
- Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival
- Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun 2
- Big Walk
- Stealer
- Gallipoli
- Never Grave: The Witch and the Curse
- Silent Hill Townfall (rumoured)
- Mixtape
- Tenebris Somnia
- Silver Pines
- Out of Words
- Orbitals