Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
esports
Rocket League

2026 Rocket League World Championship will be hosted in Fort Worth in September

20 of the best teams from around the world will be present and competing for a slice of a $1.2 million pie.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It has been confirmed that the 2026 Rocket League World Championship will be hosted in Fort Worth, United States, this September, with the exact dates being September 15-20. Taking to the city's famous Dickies Arena, the event will bring together 20 of the best teams from around the world for a major event where $1.2 million is on the line.

We're told that the six days of action will only feature three days at the Dickies Arena, as the last three days are being reserved for the stadium while the first three are played behind-closed-doors.

We don't yet know the attending teams as these will be decided via qualifiers in the months ahead and also through the ongoing Paris Major, which will conclude over this weekend. What we do know is that the Fort Worth Sports Commission has been signed up as the Official Sports Tourism Partner of the event.

Rocket League

Related texts

0
Rocket League (Switch)Score

Rocket League (Switch)
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"It doesn't matter if you're good or not; everyone can take to the pitch to bump cars and hit balls."

0
Rocket LeagueScore

Rocket League
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Matches often descend into violent ramming attacks and opportunistic goal poaching. It doesn't matter though; it's all fun and games."



Loading next content