2026 Rocket League World Championship will be hosted in Fort Worth in September

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It has been confirmed that the 2026 Rocket League World Championship will be hosted in Fort Worth, United States, this September, with the exact dates being September 15-20. Taking to the city's famous Dickies Arena, the event will bring together 20 of the best teams from around the world for a major event where $1.2 million is on the line.

We're told that the six days of action will only feature three days at the Dickies Arena, as the last three days are being reserved for the stadium while the first three are played behind-closed-doors.

We don't yet know the attending teams as these will be decided via qualifiers in the months ahead and also through the ongoing Paris Major, which will conclude over this weekend. What we do know is that the Fort Worth Sports Commission has been signed up as the Official Sports Tourism Partner of the event.