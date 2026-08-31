2026 Pokémon World Championships: All the winners and categories

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This weekend saw the finals of the 2026 Pokémon World Championships take place in San Francisco, at the Chase Centre, which has in fact become the largest venue ever to host a Pokémon event.

The Pokémon World Championships bring together the world's best players in both video games and other disciplines related to the beloved Game Freak and Nintendo series, such as the Trading Card Game. The event was held for the first time alongside the inaugural PokémonXP, an event centred on the non-competitive side of Pokémon and aimed at fans.

Here are this year's winners in all categories:

Video Games (Junior category):





First place: Kazuki Kage [JP]



Second place: Kazutaka Hatahori [JP]



Video Games (Senior category):





First place: Vikram Thiagarajan [UK]



Second place: Carlos Verástegui [PE]



Video Games (Master category):





First place: Takuma Yamazaki [JP]



Second place: Hiroshi Onishi [JP]



Pokémon Trading Card Game (Junior category):





First place: Yuta Araki [JP]



Second place: Luke Giffen [US]



Pokémon Trading Card Game (Senior category):





First place: Jake Ng [AU]



Second place: Cobey Huh [US]



Pokémon Trading Card Game (Master division):





First place: Andrew Hedrick [US]



Second place: Diego Cassiraga [AR]



Pokémon GO:





First place: Hiroki "GGs489hiromaru" Yamauchi [JP]



Second place: Maxwell "MEweedle" Ember [CH]



Pokémon UNITE:





First place: Zeta Division [JP]



Second place: KOMAÏ [EU]



The 2027 Pokémon World Championships will be held in Singapore

The Pokémon Company has also confirmed that next year's World Championships will take place in Singapore from 13 to 15 August 2027 at the Singapore EXPO.