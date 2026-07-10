2026 LEC Summer Split to kick off on July 24

HQ

Just yesterday, we touched on the news that the LEC's Summer Finals event would be taking the action to the French Riviera in September for a major tournament occurring in Nice.

Adding to this, we now have plenty of information related to the Summer Split, which will be commencing on July 24 and will see six weeks of regular season play all before the Playoffs, and eventually the Finals, occur in September.

We're told that the first week of Summer Split action (July 24-26) will be hosted by Karmine Corp as part of a Roadtrip in Paris, while Movistar KOI will also host a Roadtrip to mark the first week of the Playoffs in Madrid between September 5-6.

Otherwise, the format for the Summer Split will be the same as the Spring Split, meaning best-of-three matches in the regular season and best-of-five games in the Playoffs. In total, six teams will directly qualify for the Playoffs through regular season results, while the four others will be eliminated and see their season ended early. The top three teams from the Playoffs will then be selected to represent the LEC at Worlds 2026 when that happens in the autumn.

You can see the full schedule for the Summer Split below.